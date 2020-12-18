Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

