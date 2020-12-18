Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.
Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by 39.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
MO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.
Several brokerages have commented on MO. BidaskClub raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
