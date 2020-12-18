Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by 39.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

MO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. BidaskClub raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

