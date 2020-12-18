Reaves Utility Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $32.90 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $40.20.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
