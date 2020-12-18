Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.78.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,579 shares of company stock worth $36,632,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

