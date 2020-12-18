Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POST. BidaskClub lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

NYSE POST opened at $98.84 on Thursday. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 141,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

