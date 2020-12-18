FY2021 EPS Estimates for Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.47) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.44).

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their target price on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$5.79 on Thursday. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.26.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

