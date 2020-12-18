BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock opened at C$10.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$12.54. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.97.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$357.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.65 million.

In related news, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total value of C$3,442,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,225,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,231,530.38. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,230 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$50,848.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,237,680.20.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.