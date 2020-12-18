BlackBerry Limited Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

NYSE:BB opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 427,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $36,817.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.