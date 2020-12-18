Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $104.89 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,305,000 after purchasing an additional 322,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

