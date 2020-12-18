Ofer Druker Sells 700,000 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total value of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Ofer Druker sold 183,253 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £342,683.11 ($447,717.68).

Shares of TRMR opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tremor International Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 377 ($4.93). The company has a market cap of £416.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

