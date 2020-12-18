Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.52.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.