Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

