FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issued By Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.48). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $90.30 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.