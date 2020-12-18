Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBBY. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

BBBY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.