Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted by Analyst

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

PERI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $309.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $13.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

