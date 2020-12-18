Nordson Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $196.91 on Thursday. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $195.49.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nordson by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

