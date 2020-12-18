William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

RGEN opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $212.55.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,945. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

