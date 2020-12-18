Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 46.44%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

