Financial Review: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) versus CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $22.19 million 14.05 -$10.77 million N/A N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology -27.61% -51.66% -7.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats CBAK Energy Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Storage LLC develops and manufactures energy storage solutions. It offers DC battery system that is designed specifically to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Its products are used to provide the services, such as a gas turbine for peak power generation, and transmission and distribution assets for delivery capacity. The company offers energy storage solutions for electric utilities, with additional applications in commercial and industrial, microgrid, telecom, military, renewables, and residential markets. Eos Energy Storage LLC has a strategic investment with Holtec International. Eos Energy Storage LLC was formerly known as Grid Storage Technologies LLC. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edison, New Jersey with an additional office in New York, New York.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

