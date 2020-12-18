Reviewing PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) & CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma N/A -5.96% -4.76% CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89%

PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL BioPharma and CEL-SCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 5.53 -$70.41 million $0.28 9.46 CEL-SCI $460,000.00 1,155.52 -$22.14 million ($0.69) -19.38

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL BioPharma. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PDL BioPharma and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

