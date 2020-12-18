Contrasting Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastery Education has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.6% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Mastery Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Mastery Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $184.14 million 16.19 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -28.37 Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mastery Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Youdao and Mastery Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 2 4 0 2.43 Mastery Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.23%.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Mastery Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -61.51% N/A -71.83% Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mastery Education beats Youdao on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The company provides learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services; Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Mastery Education Company Profile

Mastery Education develops and sells print and online educational materials for the K-12 school market. The company offers its educational materials, primarily under the Measuring Up brand. Mastery Education was founded in 1989 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

