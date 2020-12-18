Financial Analysis: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AU Optronics and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.00 -$608.06 million ($0.67) N/A Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 0.00 $1.70 billion $2.69 N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -8.34% -11.43% -5.35% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

