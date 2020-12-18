Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $80.55.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

