Critical Analysis: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) & Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energy Recovery and Strasbaugh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $86.94 million 8.43 $10.91 million $0.18 72.61 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Recovery and Strasbaugh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 2 1 0 2.33 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.58%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 20.61% 16.23% 12.72% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Strasbaugh on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities. It serves large engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and end-users and service providers. The Oil & Gas segment provides VorTeq, a solution for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq, a solution for mud pumping applications; and IsoBoost and IsoGen turbocharger solutions for gas processing and pipeline applications. It serves oilfield service companies, international and national oil companies, exploration and production companies, OEMs, and EPC firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About Strasbaugh

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

