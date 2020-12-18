Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $413.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Roper Technologies by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $425.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.57. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

