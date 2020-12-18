Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGP. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.
Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.