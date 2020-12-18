Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGP. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

