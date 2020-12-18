Morgan Stanley Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $144.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.76.

Apple stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

