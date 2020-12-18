Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.44.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 266,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.