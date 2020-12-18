Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.80 million, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $337,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,031.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

