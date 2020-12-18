Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

