Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Cleveland Research

Research analysts at Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Pinterest stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $403,548.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $977,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,896,567 shares of company stock worth $154,981,438 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after buying an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after buying an additional 810,421 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

