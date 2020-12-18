Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Raised to $24.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Xerox by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,467,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Xerox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,549,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

