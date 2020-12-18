NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NuVasive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,956,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

