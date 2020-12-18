YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YRCW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $254.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 496,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YRC Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 156,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

