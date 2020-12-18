Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,329,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

