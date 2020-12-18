Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $914,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 123.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

