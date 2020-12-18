Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

