Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,332 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 938,851 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 764,969 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 360,778 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

