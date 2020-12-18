ValuEngine Downgrades Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) to Sell

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRT. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

