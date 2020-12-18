Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Elastic stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 138,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $19,471,153.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,600,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,500,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,850 shares of company stock worth $145,335,983 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

