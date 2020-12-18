Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Insider Daemmon Reeve Purchases 241 Shares

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £447.06 million and a PE ratio of 46.30. Treatt plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 756 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 581.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Treatt plc (TET.L)’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavour, fragrance, brevarage, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

