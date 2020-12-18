CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Heather Peacock Purchases 314,607 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider Heather Peacock purchased 314,607 shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £12,584.28 ($16,441.44).

Shares of LON:CYAN opened at GBX 4.58 ($0.06) on Friday. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £8.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.44.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

