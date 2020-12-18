CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Heather Peacock Purchases 314,607 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider Heather Peacock purchased 314,607 shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £12,584.28 ($16,441.44).
Shares of LON:CYAN opened at GBX 4.58 ($0.06) on Friday. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £8.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.44.
