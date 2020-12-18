Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Insider Charles Henry Gregson Buys 272,600 Shares

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 272,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Shares of NSF stock opened at GBX 3.13 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. Non-Standard Finance plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.19 ($0.42).

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

