Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Purchases 179 Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White purchased 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).
Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.06) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.66. The company has a market cap of £286.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 139 ($1.82).
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) Company Profile
