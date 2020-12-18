Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Insider Acquires £6,540 in Stock

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) insider Christopher Getley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,540 ($8,544.55).
Shares of Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) stock opened at GBX 224.98 ($2.94) on Friday. Majedie Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 269.06 ($3.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.91. The stock has a market cap of £119.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.
Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) Company Profile
