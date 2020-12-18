Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Insider Acquires £6,540 in Stock

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) insider Christopher Getley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,540 ($8,544.55).

Shares of Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) stock opened at GBX 224.98 ($2.94) on Friday. Majedie Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 269.06 ($3.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.91. The stock has a market cap of £119.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

