FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kubota Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kubota in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

KUBTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

