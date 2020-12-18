FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kubota Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kubota in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.
KUBTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.
Recommended Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.