Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

NYSE OVV opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

