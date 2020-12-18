DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

