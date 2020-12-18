KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report issued on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

