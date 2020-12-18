KeyCorp Weighs in on Camden Property Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

CPT stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

